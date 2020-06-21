Qld says Melbourne’s a COVID-19 hotspot

Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Qld chief health officer Jeannette Young has declared metropolitan Melbourne a COVID-19 hotspot. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld says Melbourne’s a COVID-19 hotspot

By Darren Cartwright

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 09:16:23

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne has prompted Queensland’s health department to broaden the number of high-risk areas that force people into mandatory quarantine when returning from Victoria.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says the hotspots now include all 31 Local Government Areas in Greater Melbourne, as well as bordering areas of Murrindindi, Mitchell, Moorabool, Macedon Ranges and Greater Geelong.

The declaration comes as Victoria has recorded several straight days of double-digit cases and now has more than 100 active cases across the state.

Queensland has just three active cases.  

health

Queensland's health chief has responded swiftly to several coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria by declaring all of metropolitan Melbourne a COVID-19 hotspot.

