Qld schools to start return from next week

School students across Queensland will be back in the classroom by the end of May, the state government has announced.

Kindergarten, prep, years 1, 11 and 12 will go back to school from May 11, with a decision about further returns to be ruled on by May 15.

However, schools are expected to be fully operational from May 25 if the number of new COVID-19 diagnoses remains low, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Monday.

“I understand that parents are finding it incredibly difficult at the moment to be balancing working from home and also ensuring their kids are getting the online schooling,” she said.

“We know that there may be some hiccups along the way but this is a measured and responsible plan that we’re taking to the Queensland community.”

Any rise in cases between now and then would see plans change.

“Hopefully, we’ll have all of our schools back and hopefully it will be without incident,” Ms Palaszczuk added.

“If there is an outbreak or if there’s community transmission then our plans may change, I have to be honest about that.”

Students and staff who are sick are urged not to attend school.

“It is absolutely imperative that if we get through this period with low transmissions … if we’re to continue this low transmission rate it is important that if you are unwell, please do not attend school,” Education Minister Grace Grace said.

Parents who wish to keep their children at home for longer can do so without attracting absentee marks.

Additional cleaning on door handles, light switches and toilets is underway.

Officials are working out how to better organise school drop-offs and pick-ups to avoid parents and carers congregating outside of schools while waiting for their children.

“That’s actually the biggest risk in all this,” Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said.

“But I’m sure that will all be sorted out beautifully between parents and the schools.”

Three more people were diagnosed with the virus overnight after recently returning from overseas.

One person contracted the virus in London, another in Los Angeles and the third on a cruise ship.