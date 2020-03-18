Qld schools to stay open amid virus fears

There is no plan to shut Queensland schools due to the deadly coronavirus.

Education Minister Grace Grace told state parliament on Tuesday that state and independent schools were working together during the crisis.

“Queensland state schools will remain open until further notice,” Ms Grace said.

“If there is a need to close individuals schools these decisions will be made quickly based on further advice from health experts.”

The minister said any school which needs to close down following the confirmation of a case would remain shut until Queensland Health can complete contact tracing.

School gatherings including assemblies and fetes should also be cancelled to quell the surge of the virus.