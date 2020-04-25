Qld scientists build robots for Antarctica

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland scientists will design technology to assess climate change impact in Antarctica. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Qld scientists build robots for Antarctica

By Tiffanie Turnbull

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 13:51:28

Robots that fly, swim and drive are being designed and built by internationally renowned Queensland scientists to find out how the world’s loneliest continent is responding to climate change.

Researchers from the Queensland University of Technology will form part of a new interdisciplinary research centre created to build the technology needed to help preserve, model and monitor Antarctica.

Navigating and finding answers in the icy terrain of the continent is no small feat and that’s why QUT has dedicated  top experts in environmental conservation, data science and mathematical modelling to assist.

Among them are internationally renowned roboticists Professor Peter Corke and Professor Matthew Dunbabin.

“We are creating advanced robotic systems that fly, swim and drive in the hostile Antarctic environment to gather data that will inform scientific models of how the continent is responding to climate change,” Prof Corke said in a statement on Friday.

Expert in aeronautical engineering and artificial intelligence Professor Felipe Gonzales and statistical modelling researcher Dr Kate Helmstedt will also join the Securing Antarctica’s Environmental Future (SAEF) team.

“The goal is to link new streams of data to the kinds of questions that managers need to answer – where, when and how should we protect local ecosystems and species to enable long-term decisions,” Dr Helmstedt said.

The SAEF program has partnered with 30 organisations in Australia and overseas, and is being led by Monash University.

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains including Nick Farr-Jones have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V'landys

Peter V'landys has not yet reached an agreement with Channel Nine and Foxtel over the season structure, but the NRL will make the final decision.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

news

politics

National virus death toll reaches 80

Tasmania recorded its tenth coronavirus death, bringing fatalities across the nation to 80.

sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains including Nick Farr-Jones have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.