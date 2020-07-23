Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland is considering restrictions on more areas of NSW amid concern about coronavirus hotspots. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld should consider COVID-19 face masks

By Christine Flatley and Darren Cartwright

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 17:25:54

Australia’s peak medical body says Queenslanders should consider wearing face masks in public even though the state’s rate of COVID-19 infection is almost at a standstill.

There are just three active cases across the state with one new positive test overnight which was acquired overseas.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the person was in hotel quarantine and not considered a risk to the public while also revealing her NSW counterpart had dismissed outright moving the border checkpoints south.

Ms Palaszczuk wanted the border moved south to the Tweed River to resolve traffic congestion in Tweed Heads and Coolangatta where locals have been blocked in their driveways.

She wrote to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday asking for the border checkpoints to be positioned along the Tweed River in NSW.

“That has been met with a ‘no’ response, in terms of not at all inclined to do that,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I’ve tried. All I wanted to do was make it easier for those border communities.

“I do appreciate she does have other issues to deal with.”

While Queensland’s infection rate is in single figures, Victoria is recording hundreds of new cases daily with the state making face coverings mandatory from midnight Wednesday.

Australian Medical Association Vice President Dr Chris Zappala said there was strong evidence masks could reduce community transmission, and that early adoption of the accessories could prevent Queensland from fresh outbreaks like those seen in Victoria and NSW.

“We must remain vigilant and regard this virus, even in Queensland, where we’ve only got a couple of active cases, as poised and ready to infect us,” he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

“We need to look at what happened (in Victoria) and realise if we drop our guard that’s exactly what could happen to us, so we need to remain vigilant.”

He added proper hand hygiene was also critical in stopping the spread.

His comments come amid growing concern over a potential second wave of COVID-19 in NSW, which could result in Queensland denying entry to more people from the state.

Tight border controls have resulted in hundreds of people being turned back, including a man who hid in a car boot.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the state had a perfect record with no one absconding from hotel quarantine but there are 185 people being sought for deserting their self-isolation abode.

“We’ve had no failure in our quarantine processes in domestic or international mandatory (hotel) quarantine processes,” he told reporters.  

