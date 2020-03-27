Discover Australian Associated Press

Hundreds of residents of a Brisbane apartment complex will take part in a Friday singalong. Image by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld singalong to shake the isolation blues

By Nicholas McElroy

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 15:34:33

What started as a musician covering a few chords from the Beatles during a gloomy moment of self-isolation could see hundreds of people involved in a singalong.

Neighbours working from home amid COVID-19 precautions appreciated singing teacher Nicky McGrath strumming melodies from her balcony recently.

They liked it so much that a 5pm Friday afternoon singalong has been organised. 

Rather than social drinks in the courtyard of their large Brisbane apartment complex, Ms McGrath’s neighbours are planning on singing at a safe social distance from their balconies. 

She says the idea came after her neighbours listened to her play a few tunes from Elton John, The Beatles and Death Cab for Cutie. 

“I’m working from home like most of the world right now and I was feeling a little blue,” the 30-year-old told AAP.

“So, like many musicians, I decided to play some music and have a sing.

“One person had this great idea that maybe we just get out on our balconies and have a sing,” she said.

Now many in the apartment complex of about 800 people are planning to sing along.

She thought she would share the story on Facebook group The Kindness Pandemic, where positive stories are shared amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t think too much of it at the time – it’s just really beautiful to see a global community sharing stories,” she said. 

“I was so moved by it, I was just trying to brighten my own mood, I didn’t think people would be influenced in such a lovely way.”

Friday’s set list includes a cover of Peter Allen’s classic I Still Call Australia Home.

“I’m hoping people will come out onto their balconies, it’s going to be pretty funny if it’s just me and my boyfriend just singing it out,” Ms McGrath said.

