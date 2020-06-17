Discover Australian Associated Press

A week after Port Adelaide had some fans back, the same thing will be allowed in Queensland. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

sport

Qld stadiums allowed to host 2000 fans

By Laine Clark

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 15:17:57

Footy fans will be able to attend games in Queensland from this weekend.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says Queensland stadiums will be able to host up to 2000 supporters for AFL and NRL games from Saturday as a “trial run”.

In the NRL, fans will be allowed in to Gold Coast’s clash with St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

It will mark the first time NRL fans will attend a game in Queensland since Brisbane defeated North Queensland in their March 13 season-opener in Townsville.

“There will still be a number of public health restrictions and protocols in place at the venue to ensure the health and safety of our fans,” Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

“But this is certainly a positive milestone for us. The Titans are delighted to be the first Queensland team to be back playing in front of our supporters this weekend.”

Mitchell said they would provide attendance information on their website.

In the AFL, the Brisbane Lions clash with West Coast at the Gabba on Saturday night.

On Sunday at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast host Adelaide before Fremantle take on Port Adelaide.

“We are absolutely pumped to get the news this morning,” Lions CEO Greg Swann said.

“We hope the people who do get here make plenty of noise, that they can fill the stadium with lots of cheering … and maybe booing the opposition as well.

“Hopefully this is a precursor to getting more fans as we go forward.”

Swann said 1250 of the 2000 fans allowed would be randomly selected from Lions members via an on-line ballot, with the remainder filled by corporate partners and sponsors plus 100 tickets on sale to the public.

The Dockers, Eagles and Port are expecting an update from the AFL on how they can allocate attendance to their Gold Coast games.

The news comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week confirmed plans to allow crowds of up to 10,000 at small and medium stadiums from July.

The Queensland government initially planned to allow just 100 people into stadiums from July 10.

Miles, who is also the state’s Health Minister, said fan access was increased after the respective codes submitted detailed plans to reduce the health risk.

“As of this Saturday, stadiums can host up to 2000 fans. Some of the codes have requested this number as a trial,” Miles said.

“That number might not be reached but it is an acknowledgement of how well the codes and the fans have done their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“Queensland has earned this small step back to normal.”

There had only been one new confirmed coronavirus case in the state overnight, bringing Queensland’s total to 1,066.

Queensland has five active cases remaining.

