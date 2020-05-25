Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland mum Sienna Kinnear will see her children return to school as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld students all head back to school

By Cheryl Goodenough and Sophie Moore

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 14:24:13

Queensland students will all return to their classrooms on Monday, after five weeks of home-based learning due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s staged end to learning at home began on May 11 when kindy, prep, Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12 students returned to school.

On Monday it’s the turn of those in Year 2 to Year 10.

While many parents are excited at the prospect, Brisbane mum Sienna Kinnear says she will miss daughters Delylah, five, and seven-year-old Callie and son Boston, eight when they head back to school full-time.

“After I drop them off I’ll probably have a big cry,” she told AAP.

Strict rules are in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Principals have been put in charge of rules around pick up and drop off, with parents told to remain off school grounds and not gather at the school gates or car park.

The Queensland government has also ordered staggered start and finish times to limit contact between adults.

Students don’t have to practice social distancing, but school staff must maintain a gap of 1.5 metres.

Activities like assemblies, concerts, excursions and camps remain on hold.

For students using public transport, authorities have advised leaving a gap as much as possible and good hygiene practices.

Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson said principals, teachers and school staff deserved praise for doing everything possible to keep students engaged in education and connected to their peers and school communities.

“It’s been a herculean effort for all schools, staff and families to maintain student learning over the past five weeks of Term 2,” he said.

Alternative learning arrangements will continue for small numbers of students in rural and regional areas, at boarding schools and from Indigenous communities.

