Qld schools to remain open in Term 2

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Most people have stuck to COVID-19 rules, but Qld police handed out 500 fines on the Easter weekend. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld schools to remain open in Term 2

By Nicholas McElroy, Michael Doyle, Darren Cartwright

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 17:24:08

Queensland schools will switch to remote learning but remain open for vulnerable students and children of essential workers as the state applies the hand brake on coronavirus outbreaks.

Just 35 new cases were recorded from Good Friday to Easter Monday, taking the total number of Queensland positive COVID-19 tests to 987 of which 442 have recovered. 

Although the daily rate of positive tests has now been reduced to single figures, public gathering restrictions will remain in place.

Staff at schools and childcare centres are now on the list of those who can be tested for COVID-19.

Teachers will be required at public schools when the second term starts again on Monday and remote learning will be in place until May 22.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says, on the advice of the chief health officer, that it is safe for staff to return to work and students to attend school.

“By May 15, we will once again let people know definitely which way to go,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Teachers will be going to school, just as the teacher aides and the cleaners, and everybody else who makes up that school community.”

Ms Palaszczuksaid “we are in extraordinary times” and she believed many would be comfortable with the decision to open schools, with the measures also applying to kindergartens.

Teachers will be preparing lessons to be taught to those off-campus while the government was implementing measures to assist students who may not have access to a computer or internet at home.

Education Minister Grace Grace said they were working with Telstra to provide 5000 sim cards that would grant internet access for stay-at-home students.

“We’re going to ensure as much as we can that students have the availability to have devices either from schools or to be able to have them lent or borrowed to them,” Ms Grace said. 

“Parents, of course, have a new role and we know it’s not going to be easy.”

Overall, people are largely following the strict new regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the virus and enforcement is considered a last resort, police said. 

However, some, such as a keen helicopter pilot and about 500 other people, have run foul of the rules. 

“The fellow with a helicopter who thought it would be OK to fly to an area against the requirements of the directions, not only once but twice,” Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said on Monday. 

“So on both occasions, actions have been taken … that’s not on.”

Police have issued 496 fines and turned around 906 vehicles at state borders in what they say has been the quietest Easter for a long time. 

There have been 364 international arrivals over the weekend and all have gone into quarantine, police say. 

A rescue flight of Australians from the Peruvian capital Lima is expected to arrive in Brisbane on Tuesday. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

rugby league

Nine and NRL seek crucial Foxtel meeting

The NRL and its free-to-air broadcast partner have sought a meeting with Foxtel before deciding the next step to resume this year's suspended competition.

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

rugby league

Qld Premier doubts Origin can go ahead

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she doubts whether the 2020 State of Origin series can go ahead during the coronavirus pandemic.

cricket

Kohli would be king without a crowd: Lyon

Nathan Lyon says the potential absence of spectators won't affect India skipper Virat Kohli, who tends to feed off the energy of chaotic crowds, this summer.

news

government health care

CMO backtracks on illegal Tas party claim

The chief medical officer has walked away from claims medical staff went to an illegal party in Tasmania where a coronavirus cluster has shut hospitals.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.