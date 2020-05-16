Qld students head back to class

HOW ARE QUEENSLAND SCHOOLS MANAGING REOPENING?

* Schools will reopen to all students on May 25.

* Kindy, Prep, Year 1 and Years 11 and 12, returned to school on May 11

WHAT IF YOUR KIDS FEEL SICK?

* They must stay home – that applies to teachers and staff as well

* If symptoms include acute respiratory infection, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever or a history of fever, they must be tested for COVID-19

HOW WILL SCHOOLS KEEP KIDS SAFE?

* All adults must maintain physical distancing of 1.5 metres and must not gather in groups in and around school grounds, car parks, school gates and outside classrooms

* Parents should use stop, drop and go options rather than walking children into school grounds

* Schools will work with their communities to modify student and traffic movements around their schools

* Strict personal hygiene protocols, including the cleaning of high-frequency touchpoints such as desks and door handles, will remain in place

* Schools will continue to adapt to this changing situation and may use larger, alternative locations or classrooms within the school, designate new or different drop-off/pick-up points for parents

* Desks have been moved apart and smaller class sizes implemented where possible

* Schools can use outdoor learning spaces and stagger lunch breaks, start/finish times and other activities to reduce movement around the school

* Students with health support needs will continue to be supported and directed by their teachers while they learn from home