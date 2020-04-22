Qld study to examine COVID-19 panic buying

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
University of Sunshine Coast is researching panic buying as the COVID-19 crisis hit. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld study to examine COVID-19 panic buying

By Robyn Wuth

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 13:35:42

Australians’ panic buying of everything from toilet paper to pasta made international headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic as the world tried to work out what was going on Down Under. 

Now a team of Queensland psychologists has launched a national study to find out exactly what was motivating shoppers, who at times came to blows over the basics.

The study hopes to identify the behavioural triggers that lead to the hoarding of certain products in preparation for life in lockdown.

An “intolerance to anxiety” could be why some people packed their pantries, says psychology lecturer Dr Jacob Keech from the University of Sunshine Coast.

During the uncertainty of the pandemic, Dr Keech believes people try to control their own environment – including the availability of non-perishable items and hygiene products – to ease anxiety.

“That anxiety level is triggered at different points for people. Some started to panic buy at the start of the pandemic which is something we have not seen in our lifetime,” Dr Keech said.

“For other people, it was not triggered until they saw it on social media, or in the mainstream media, but for others, it was not until they saw the empty shelves for themselves.

“We’ve heard all sorts of different reasons why people have engaged in buying bulk toilet paper or more pasta than they really need.”

The researchers will collect data through an anonymous survey open for anyone in Australia over the age of 18 who regularly purchases food or other household items from a supermarket.

“We’re not looking to only sample those who identify as panic buyers, we hope to receive responses from a broad range of people, as we imagine that many regular shoppers have changed their purchasing behaviour since the pandemic was declared,” Dr Keech said.

“We hope that by getting a large set of responses we’ll be able to measure a range of demographic information and see patterns of both differences and similarities in people’s reasons for particular buying behaviours,” he said.

The research will be used to form recommendations around the messages that should be directed at people in times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic or during future disasters.

The survey link to take part can be found on the university website https://uniofsunshinecoast.syd1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0eytL8vGY5tK2xv.

Latest sport

rugby league

Greenberg has no regrets over NRL exit

Former NRL boss Todd Greenberg has given his first interview since spectacularly walking away from the job on Monday.

cricket

CA chief urges players to join virus fight

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players' union are ongoing but he won't push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

rugby league

NRL put game's return before CEO search

The NRL will focus its attention on returning to the field from the coronavirus before looking for a new chief executive to replace Todd Greenberg.

rugby union

Wallabies captains call for RA overhaul

World Cup hero Nick Farr-Jones is thought to be behind a no-confidence letter delivered to Rugby Australia and signed by 11 former Wallabies captains.

news

crime, law and justice

Grave fears for missing Vic campers

Two campers missing for weeks in Victoria's high country may have had a misadventure in the bush or met with foul play, police say.

sport

rugby league

Greenberg has no regrets over NRL exit

Former NRL boss Todd Greenberg has given his first interview since spectacularly walking away from the job on Monday.

world

homicide

Canada's worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.