Qld study to examine COVID-19 panic buying

Australians’ panic buying of everything from toilet paper to pasta made international headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic as the world tried to work out what was going on Down Under.

Now a team of Queensland psychologists has launched a national study to find out exactly what was motivating shoppers, who at times came to blows over the basics.

The study hopes to identify the behavioural triggers that lead to the hoarding of certain products in preparation for life in lockdown.

An “intolerance to anxiety” could be why some people packed their pantries, says psychology lecturer Dr Jacob Keech from the University of Sunshine Coast.

During the uncertainty of the pandemic, Dr Keech believes people try to control their own environment – including the availability of non-perishable items and hygiene products – to ease anxiety.

“That anxiety level is triggered at different points for people. Some started to panic buy at the start of the pandemic which is something we have not seen in our lifetime,” Dr Keech said.

“For other people, it was not triggered until they saw it on social media, or in the mainstream media, but for others, it was not until they saw the empty shelves for themselves.

“We’ve heard all sorts of different reasons why people have engaged in buying bulk toilet paper or more pasta than they really need.”

The researchers will collect data through an anonymous survey open for anyone in Australia over the age of 18 who regularly purchases food or other household items from a supermarket.

“We’re not looking to only sample those who identify as panic buyers, we hope to receive responses from a broad range of people, as we imagine that many regular shoppers have changed their purchasing behaviour since the pandemic was declared,” Dr Keech said.

“We hope that by getting a large set of responses we’ll be able to measure a range of demographic information and see patterns of both differences and similarities in people’s reasons for particular buying behaviours,” he said.

The research will be used to form recommendations around the messages that should be directed at people in times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic or during future disasters.

The survey link to take part can be found on the university website https://uniofsunshinecoast.syd1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0eytL8vGY5tK2xv.