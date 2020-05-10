Discover Australian Associated Press

There's hope for local tourism as Queensland begins easing virus restrictions, including travel. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Zero cases as Qld eases virus restrictions

By Robyn Wuth

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 13:54:55

Queensland has recorded its third day of zero cases this week but authorities warn the virus has not been eradicated and more cases are expected. 

There have been only 11 new cases of COVID-19 this week with 20 still active as the state continues to stifle the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re not expecting to completely eradicate this virus,” warned Health Minister Steven Miles. 

“As we ease restrictions, that does increase the likelihood that we would see outbreaks.

“It’s not been about necessarily getting to zero cases, because we’ve not really thought that would be possible. It’s been about making sure we have the capacity to respond really quickly and stomp out any outbreaks that might occur.” 

Restrictions will ease for Queenslanders on Mother’s Day, with up to five people from the same home allowed to visit another household from Sunday.

From next Saturday, personal training sessions, retail shopping, weddings with up to 10 people, and funerals of up to 20 inside or 30 outside, will be allowed.

Restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons can also reopen.

Open home inspections and auctions will be allowed to go ahead.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed in the first phase of a staged easing of the state’s lockdown, but up to 10 people at a time can dine in at restaurants, pubs, licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels.

Recreational travel for day trips up to 150km from home will be allowed.

In the outback, where there have been no COVID-19 cases, locals can travel up to 500km from home.

Up to 20 locals will be allowed to dine in at outback pubs and cafes.

Birdsville Hotel general manager Ben Fullagar says the announcement is great news for the tiny border town, known for its annual racing carnival.

“Everyone has done really well social distancing and staying clear of each other. It will be nice for them to come in and catch up in the dining room and enjoy a meal and a cold drink,” he told AAP.

Further restrictions will be eased next month.

“All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the pandemic hit,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Friday.

