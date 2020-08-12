Discover Australian Associated Press

Health

Qld to boost economy with local projects

By Sophie Moore

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 10:42:12

The Queensland government will fund $50 million in projects across the state’s southeast as part of a coronavirus economic recovery plan.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the package will lead to 1500 jobs and comes on top of $50 million already allocated to 12 councils.

“This package is an integral part of Queensland’s plan to stimulate the economy at a time when the major economies across the globe are hurting,” she said on Tuesday.

The investment will go to 63 community infrastructure projects including revitalising the Mooloolaba foreshore and a new path and boardwalk near Frenchmans Beach on North Stradbroke Island.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament on Tuesday it had been 10 days since the state recorded a locally acquired case, with no new infections overnight.

Her announcement comes after two teens tested negative for coronavirus after being arrested for allegedly lying about visiting COVID-19 hotspot Sydney.

The girls, aged 15 and 16, arrived on a train from Sydney to Brisbane on Friday before the border closed. The pair then travelled to the Sunshine Coast.

Officers tracked the girls down at a Noosa shopping centre and took them into custody on Monday.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the pair had not been completely honest with where they had been but dismissed social media “hysteria” over fears they could be spreading the virus.

“Certainly there is no need to panic in regards to an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Sunshine Coast,” he said on Monday.

A number of shops visited by the pair have been closed for intensive cleaning.

The teens, from Queensland and NSW, are in hotel quarantine but may be released later on Tuesday.

Seven people have entered the state by rail have been placed into quarantine in the three days since the state’s border with NSW closed.

