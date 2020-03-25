Qld to get more fever clinics and doctors

A $1.2 billion injection into Queensland’s health system to battle COVID-19 will be spent on more fever clinics, more doctors and nurses, and tripling its crisis call centre capacity

Health Minister Steven Miles says the state had conducted one in four coronavirus tests in Australia, with more than 37,300 conducted by Tuesday.

They have returned 397 positive tests including 78 announced on Tuesday, the biggest total for a single 24-hour period.

He says there have been 43,000 calls relating to COVID-19 and that the capacity of the call centre will be increased from 300 to 1600 to cater to rising demand.

“There are 27 public fever clinics open and this funding will allow us to open more,” he said.

The funding for health was announced by Treasurer Jackie Trad who pledged $1.2 billion out of a $4 billion stimulus package.

Besides health, the package will provide about $3 billion to relieve financial pressure on households and businesses.

Households will receive a $200 rebate on their electricity bill to take in the extra power and water usage while people are asked to stay home.

There will also be further funding for payroll tax relief for businesses.