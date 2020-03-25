Qld to get more fever clinics and doctors

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland is injecting $1.2 billion into health services to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld to get more fever clinics and doctors

By Darren Cartwright

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 17:07:13

A $1.2 billion injection into Queensland’s health system to battle COVID-19 will be spent on more fever clinics, more doctors and nurses, and tripling its crisis call centre capacity

Health Minister Steven Miles says the state had conducted one in four coronavirus tests in Australia, with more than 37,300 conducted by Tuesday.

They have returned 397 positive tests including 78 announced on Tuesday, the biggest total for a single 24-hour period.

He says there have been 43,000 calls relating to COVID-19 and that the capacity of the call centre will be increased from 300 to 1600 to cater to rising demand.

“There are 27 public fever clinics open and this funding will allow us to open more,” he said.

The funding for health was announced by Treasurer Jackie Trad who pledged $1.2 billion out of a $4 billion stimulus package.

Besides health, the package will provide about $3 billion to relieve financial pressure on households and businesses.

Households will receive a $200 rebate on their electricity bill to take in the extra power and water usage while people are asked to stay home.

There will also be further funding for payroll tax relief for businesses.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

Summer Olympics

Aussies promised Olympic spots are safe

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

news

government

Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

Residents living in the NSW Tweed and New England areas will face a Queensland border policed in an RBT-style as the state controls who enters from midnight.

sport

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.