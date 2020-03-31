Qld tightens lockdown with fines, closures

Queensland will enforce stricter border control measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

From Friday, anyone wanting to enter Queensland who is not a resident must have an approved border permit or they will be turned away.

Residents who travel interstate regularly for work can apply for a permit to display in their car window to assist with quick reentry into Queensland.

Non-residents must answer a series of questions online and be assessed for suitability.

This is yet another measure introduced by the state and federal governments designed to flatten the curve.

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk says 33 new cases have been diagnosed in Queensland overnight, taking the total to 689.

Three people have died from the virus in Queensland.

The premier has lauded the federal government’s decision to restrict public gatherings to just two people, saying she is hopeful it would stem the increase in cases.

The restrictions include gatherings in private homes.

Households with more than two people will not be allowed to invite guests for at least four weeks.

“So, when you’re out and about, a maximum of two people in a gathering. And when you’re at home, it’s a maximum of two people in the house,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young said.

Queensland Police now have powers to issue on-the-spot fines of up to $13,345 for individuals and $66,672 for businesses to anyone breaching quarantine orders or the updated social distancing measures.

“Stay in your suburb. Practice social distancing and stay safe, and we are going to save lives if we do that,” the premier said on Monday.

Despite many Queenslanders abiding by the strict lockdown laws, the number of noisy party complaints rose to 900 on the weekend from around 600 the previous weekend.

A number of cases investigated by police were found to be in line with the previous advice restricting indoor social gatherings to 10.

Queensland’s parliament has also been cancelled for this sitting week to encourage social distancing.

All passengers arriving on international flights in Queensland, who are returning home or passing through, will be held in local hotels for 14 days under new quarantine measures that came into effect at midnight on Saturday.

The state government has rejected an offer by Airbnb management company HomeHost to house Australians returning from overseas, saying airport hotels were the most efficient for economic and health reasons.

“It’s better on the health front as cleaning and catering are assured, and it’s better on the economic front as we are keeping hotel staff in jobs,” a spokesman from the premier’s department told AAP.

No penalty infringement notices have been issued to individuals so far, and more than 3000 compliance visits to non-essential businesses have also detected no breaches.