Queensland's tourism operators are delighted with the decision to reopen the borders on July 10. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld tourism industry cheers border opening

By Darren Cartwright

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 16:36:19

Queensland’s tourism industry is ecstatic interstate travellers will start flowing into the Sunshine State in less than two weeks when the border reopens.

The only exception is visitors from Victoria, who will be forced to spend two weeks quarantined in a hotel at their own expense should they step foot in Queensland.

Relief is how Queensland Tourism Industry Council boss Daniel Gschwind has described the news the border will open from July 10.

He says hotels and tourism operators have tight COVID-safe plans in place, and tourists should feel safe staying and playing in the Sunshine State.

“We are relieved and it’s an outcome that we had hoped for,” Mr Gschwind told AAP.

“The industry has worked hard on hygiene and cleanliness plans that not only satisfy the chief health officer but should give confidence to customers who have that at the top of their concerns.”

The decision brought a broad smile to the face of Visit Sunshine Coast chair David Ryan.

He said Sunshine Coast tourism has been through one of the worst periods in recent decades and even with tourists flowing in, it will be a slow recovery.

“The decision to open the border with NSW will be a massive fillip for the local industry because the situation was looking rather grim for many operators after the school holidays,” Mr Ryan said in a statement.

Tourists will have to complete a declaration stating they have not been in Victoria in the 14 days prior to entering the state.

A $4000 fine will be imposed for a false declaration.

