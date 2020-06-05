Qld student to remain enrolled amid appeal

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
University of Queensland student and activist Drew Pavlou is challenging his suspension. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

education

Qld student to remain enrolled amid appeal

By Tracey Ferrier and Heather McNab

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 21:33:33

A student activist who led protests against the Chinese Communist Party will remain enrolled in the University of Queensland as he challenges his two-year suspension amid claims of a “political vendetta” against him.

Drew Pavlou claims the university has levelled trumped-up misconduct allegations against him after he criticised the institution’s ties to Beijing.

The 21-year-old learned last week that he had been banned from studying at the university for two years.

Mr Pavlou claims the university is trying to silence him, but the institution says the case has nothing to do with free speech issues.

UQ Chancellor Peter Varghese had expressed concern about aspects of the findings against Mr Pavlou and the severity of his penalty.

An out-of-session meeting of UQ’s governing Senate was held to discuss the matter on Friday afternoon.

In a statement released hours later, Mr Varghese said Mr Pavlou had lodged an appeal on Tuesday against the disciplinary board’s decision.

The appeal will be heard by the disciplinary appeals committee made up of Senate members and staff and student representatives.

The committee has the power to confirm, vary or set aside the decision of the disciplinary board.

“Mr Pavlou remains an enrolled student and no action will be taken on his suspension while the appeal is being heard,” Mr Varghese said.

The Senate on Friday “reaffirmed its view that no student should be penalised for the lawful expression of personal political views”, he said. 

“Freedom of speech is a foundational value of the university.”

Mr Pavlou is a student-elected member of the Senate but if his suspension stands, his term will expire before he’s allowed to resume classes in two years’ time.

“After signalling they would back away from their political vendetta against me, UQ has once again capitulated to Beijing and kept my expulsion case alive,” Mr Pavlou said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

“UQ is seeking to bully me and harm my mental health by refusing to give me any clarity, constantly keeping me in limbo under immense stress.

“An attempt to make me suffer to show students this is what happens when you criticize the administration. Disgrace!”

He has also called on Mr Varghese to “cut off” Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj, who sits on the Senate but was not due to attend Friday’s meeting.

