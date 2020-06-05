Qld uni student fighting his suspension

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
University of Queensland student and activist Drew Pavlou is challenging his suspension. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

education

Qld uni student fighting his suspension

By Tracey Ferrier

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 07:28:18

A student activist who led protests against the Chinese Communist Party won’t be allowed to attend a university meeting about his two-year suspension.

Drew Pavlou claims the University of Queensland has levelled trumped-up misconduct allegations against him after he criticised the institution’s ties to Beijing.

The 21-year-old learned last week that he’d been banned from studying at the university for two years.

Mr Pavlou claims the university is trying to silence him, but the university says the case has nothing to do with free speech issues.

UQ Chancellor Peter Varghese has expressed concern about aspects of the findings against Mr Pavlou and the severity of his penalty.

He’s ordered an out-of-session meeting of UQ’s governing Senate to discuss the matter on Friday afternoon.

The university says the meeting “is to brief Senate on the outcome of Mr Pavlou’s disciplinary matter” and will make a statement afterwards.

“It would be inconsistent with standard conflict of interest procedures if Mr Pavlou or Senate members directly involved in the appeal process were to attend,” a spokesperson has told AAP.

Mr Pavlou was a student-elected member of the Senate but if his suspension stands, his term will expire before he’s allowed to resume classes in two years’ time.

He expressed his anger on Twitter on Thursday, saying: “Despite being an elected representative to the UQ Senate, I’ve been barred from attending a meeting reviewing my expulsion. KANGAROO COURT!” 

He’s also called on Mr Varghese to exonerate him and “cut off” Vice-Chancellor Peter Høj, who sits on the Senate but will not be at Friday’s meeting.

Latest news

economy, business and finance

Foreign investments to face tough new test

The federal government is making sweeping changes to foreign investment laws designed to protect companies critical to national security.

education

Qld uni student fighting his suspension

A student activist who led protests against the Chinese government is demanding the University of Queensland clear him of misconduct.

politics

Mixed response to housing grants plan

While the housing industry believes $25,000 cash grants will boost the sector, the welfare lobby is concerned social housing continues to be neglected.

crime, law and justice

Teen girls charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls have been charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

politics

Calls for social housing in building plan

The government is facing calls to include social housing in its plan to hand home owners $25,000 cash handouts for major projects to help the building sector.

news

economy, business and finance

Foreign investments to face tough new test

The federal government is making sweeping changes to foreign investment laws designed to protect companies critical to national security.

sport

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

world

funeral

George Floyd mourned in Minneapolis

Mourners have gathered in the US city of Minneapolis for a memorial service for George Floyd, who was killed in police custody.