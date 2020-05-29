Qld virus death sends officials into spin

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Qld health minister Steven Miles says an ill nurse is unlikely to have infected a man who died. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld virus death sends officials into spin

By Sonia Kohlbacher

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 13:00:43

LINKS BETWEEN A DEAD QUEENSLAND MAN AND A SICK ROCKHAMPTON NURSE DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 ARE BEING INVESTIGATED.

WHAT ARE THE FACTS?

* Nathan Turner, a 30-year-old miner in the town of Blackwater, was found dead in his home on Tuesday. 

* He is the youngest person in Australia to die from COVID-19 and while his partner has symptoms, she has so far tested negative.

* A nurse in Rockhampton, 200km away, was the first case in central Queensland. 

* She is suspended and under investigation because she kept going to work at an aged care facility while showing symptoms. 

HOW ARE THE CASES CONNECTED?

* The nurse told health officials she made a 400km round trip to Blackwater while she was sick to see the sun set before Mr Turner died. 

* She also said she didn’t come into contact with anyone while she was there.

* Steven Miles, the Deputy Premier and Health Minister, says she is unlikely to have been the source of MrTurner’s illness but that there is a possible link. 

DOES THAT MEAN THERE IS COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION?

* Mr Turner hadn’t left the town of Blackwater since February. 

* Dr Jeannette Young, the state’s Chief Health Officer, won’t rule out community transmission. 

* Health officials have traced 20 people Nathan Turner came into contact with, most of whom were from Blackwater, and those tested have so far returned negative results. 

WHAT ARE OFFICIALS DOING?

* Three fever clinics have been set up in Blackwater to test the 4,700 locals. 

* Sewage testing has been ordered to help quantify infection levels.

* The town has a large fly-in, fly-out workforce, which is also being worked through.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

A combined national audience of more than 1.3 million on Thursday watched the NRL become the first Australian sport to emerge out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

cricket

CA faces $80m-hit this summer: Roberts

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

news

politics

Historian wins Kerr-palace letters appeal

The High Court has ruled in favour of a historian seeking the public release of letters between the Queen and former governor-general John Kerr.

sport

rugby league

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

A combined national audience of more than 1.3 million on Thursday watched the NRL become the first Australian sport to emerge out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.