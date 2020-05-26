Qld border pressure mounts as cases drop

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases and the state's total has been revised downward. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld border pressure mounts as cases drop

By Shae McDonald

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 15:13:30

The Queensland premier is continuing to defend the government’s border closure, as she prepares to meet with the embattled hospitality sector.

Pressure is mounting on Annastacia Palaszczuk after federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said he would not allow fortified states to derail a “travel bubble” arrangement with New Zealand.

“If New Zealand and some Australian states are ready and willing to progress, then the reluctance of other states to open up their domestic borders shouldn’t become an obstacle to progress,” he told Nine Network.

Much of the country remains shut to interstate visitors, with only NSW and Victoria open.

“We are not alone and I have made it very clear that we will review these issues at the end of each month, but my fundamental issue here is I will not put Queenslanders at risk,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk will meet with members of the hospitality sector this week to discuss a further easing of restrictions in restaurants and cafes.

“If the COVID-safe plans are in place, they will be allowed to have more (people) in,” she said, adding that numbers would depend on the size of the venue.

“At the end of this month we’ll be able to make that decision, but it’s very positive.”

Ms Palaszczuk said peak industry bodies, such as the Australian Hotels Association and the Restaurant and Catering Association, had been submitting proposals on behalf of their members.

“As long as everyone follows those plans, I think it’s going to be very positively received by the government,” she said.

But it will be a different story for the NRL.

Chairman Peter V’landys has expressed a desire to host crowds at matches from July 1.

According to the Queensland government’s roadmap out of the COVID-19 crisis, only gatherings of 100 people will be permitted at that time.

“They can submit a plan and of course, we will take it each month as it comes,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The annual Birdsville Races has also been scratched because of COVID-19 restrictions, with the September event put off until 2021.

Meanwhile, the sunshine state’s coronavirus tally has fallen after a data “cleanse” by health officials found the total number of COVID-19 infections was actually 1056, five less than previously reported.

Queensland currently has just 12 active cases, following almost 175,000 tests.

Latest sport

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for an anabolic steroid.

cricket

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia's cost-cutting mission.

rugby league

Medical chief sin bins NRL crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its hope to have capped crowds back in stadiums from the start of July.

rugby league

States open to work with NRL on crowds

The NSW government says crowds for NRL matches are not yet on its list of considerations but it is willing to work with the league on a proposal.

news

corrupt practices

ICAC wants charges over 'ghost guard' scam

NSW's anti-corruption commission has recommended charges, including agaisnt a former police officer, over fradulent security arrangements at Sydney University.

sport

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries

The WHO says the world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with cases increasing in some countries.