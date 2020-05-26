Qld border pressure mounts as cases drop

The Queensland premier is continuing to defend the government’s border closure, as she prepares to meet with the embattled hospitality sector.

Pressure is mounting on Annastacia Palaszczuk after federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said he would not allow fortified states to derail a “travel bubble” arrangement with New Zealand.

“If New Zealand and some Australian states are ready and willing to progress, then the reluctance of other states to open up their domestic borders shouldn’t become an obstacle to progress,” he told Nine Network.

Much of the country remains shut to interstate visitors, with only NSW and Victoria open.

“We are not alone and I have made it very clear that we will review these issues at the end of each month, but my fundamental issue here is I will not put Queenslanders at risk,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk will meet with members of the hospitality sector this week to discuss a further easing of restrictions in restaurants and cafes.

“If the COVID-safe plans are in place, they will be allowed to have more (people) in,” she said, adding that numbers would depend on the size of the venue.

“At the end of this month we’ll be able to make that decision, but it’s very positive.”

Ms Palaszczuk said peak industry bodies, such as the Australian Hotels Association and the Restaurant and Catering Association, had been submitting proposals on behalf of their members.

“As long as everyone follows those plans, I think it’s going to be very positively received by the government,” she said.

But it will be a different story for the NRL.

Chairman Peter V’landys has expressed a desire to host crowds at matches from July 1.

According to the Queensland government’s roadmap out of the COVID-19 crisis, only gatherings of 100 people will be permitted at that time.

“They can submit a plan and of course, we will take it each month as it comes,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The annual Birdsville Races has also been scratched because of COVID-19 restrictions, with the September event put off until 2021.

Meanwhile, the sunshine state’s coronavirus tally has fallen after a data “cleanse” by health officials found the total number of COVID-19 infections was actually 1056, five less than previously reported.

Queensland currently has just 12 active cases, following almost 175,000 tests.