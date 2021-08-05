FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is upbeat about the COVID-19 lockdown lifting. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld waits for clues on future of lockdown

By Tracey Ferrier

August 5, 2021

2021-08-05 18:11:32

Queenslanders will have a better idea on Friday if a lockdown in the southeast is likely to end, with authorities hoping for another day of no mystery cases.

The state’s COVID-19 cluster has been steadily growing – 16 new locally acquired cases were reported on Thursday.

But authorities have been able to link all of them to the cluster centred on schools at Indooroopilly, Spring Hill and St Lucia, on the northern side of the Brisbane River.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will be hoping for the same on Friday.

If every new case can be traced back to that cluster, Dr Young can be more confident there are no undetected chains of transmission.

She is upbeat about the prospects of the lockdown lifting as planned on Sunday at 4pm.

“I didn’t expect we’d be so far in front of the virus,” she said.

“If we are able to get out of this on Sunday, it’ll be the quickest response to a cluster of this size anywhere.”

Authorities have also been buoyed by very high testing rates, with more than 50,000 Queenslanders turning out on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

Dr Young has urged all Queenslanders statewide to present for testing if they have any symptoms whatsoever.

A total of 79 cases have been associated with the Indooroopilly cluster so far.

