Qld to social distance until vaccine found

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Annastacia Palaszczuk says some form of restrictions will remain in Qld until there is a vaccine. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld to social distance until vaccine found

By Tiffanie Turnbull and Darren Cartwright

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 16:42:27

Tweaked lede:

Queenslanders will continue to live a somewhat restricted life until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, the premier says. 

________________

Queenslanders will continue to live some form of a restricted life until there is a vaccine for COVID-19. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says industries would not simply bounce back to the way they operated before the global health crisis. 

“It’s never going to be exactly the same, so we are in this post-COVID world,” she said on Wednesday.

“Until there is a vaccine, we have to keep up with the social distancing, we never know when there could be a new case. 

“We have contact tracing in place ready to go and as we’ve seen, it can emerge very quickly, like it has in Victoria.”

However, the state government will continue to review the remaining limits and may roll them back further, depending on how well Australia and Queensland handle the virus. 

The Sunshine State is sending its deputy chief health officer and 40 nurses to Victoria as the state struggles to bring a surburban Melbourne outbreak under control.

Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland will throw more resources at Victoria to help with the mammoth task of suppressing community transmission, if it is asked. 

It will also be taking a share of international flights diverted from Victoria while it grapples with the outbreak.

Queensland is preparing to open its borders to all states except Victoria on July 10.

The decision comes after weeks of calls from the hospitality and tourism industries for the reopening amid a financial downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone arriving from Victoria will either be turned around at the border or forced to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks at their own cost.

All other visitors will be welcome, but must fill out a declaration that they haven’t been overseas or to Victoria in the 14 days prior to their arrival.

“We expect people to tell the truth because if it’s found out that they are lying, it is a very serious offence, it is $4000,” Ms Palaszczuk added.

Queensland caravan park owners are already fielding calls from Victorians on how they can get around the rule. 

“I’ve spoken to several caravan parks today who say their phones have been running hot, particularly with Victorians trying to find out if they spend 14 days in New South Wales, can they then come into Queensland,” Caravanning Queensland general manager Michelle Weston said. 

“There are a large number of Victorians who call Queensland home over winter, so with the border restrictions, that will mean a lot of those may not be able to come.”

Meanwhile, a Gold Coast tourism body says it could be too late for businesses there to cash in on the NSW school holidays. 

Destination Gold Coast chief executive Annaliese Battista said school holidays were a critical period for the industry and she expects bookings will gradually increase by the next break in September.

Ms Palaszczuk has taken other state leaders to task for adding to the public pressure to open up Queensland, but said the national cabinet was still working well.

In the meantime, restrictions on dining and retail, contact sports and gatherings will further ease from noon on Friday.

Casinos, food courts and nightclubs can reopen while weddings, funerals and private gatherings of up to 100 people can go ahead from Friday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

motor racing

Winton Supercars switched to Sydney

The spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne and tightened border restrictions means the Supercars round in Winton will be shifted to Sydney.

NBA

Simmons, Broekhoff set for NBA restart

Ben Simmons is fit and ready for the NBA'S Orlando bubble while Ryan Broekhoff has revealed the tough family decision he made to join Philadelphia.

Australian rules football

McGuire has 'empathy' for Pies' Sidebottom

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Steele Sidebottom "just had a bad night" and the Magpie will remain vice-captain after serving a four-game ban.

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

news

politics

PM walks middle path on post-virus support

Scott Morrison says the government will aim for a middle path between big spending and cutting off support in the post-coronavirus economic recovery.

sport

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL clubs awaiting hub clarity

Victoria's AFL clubs are awaiting news on when and where they'll be sent into interstate hubs amid the state's coronavirus spike.

world

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Countries that have the right systems in place should be able to contain new coronavirus flare-ups, the World Health Organisation says.