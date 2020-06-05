Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland says it won't be bullied by Scott Morrison into opening its COVID-19 borders early. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld ‘won’t be bullied’ by PM about border

By Christine Flatley

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 14:27:07

Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles says the Sunshine State won’t be bullied by the prime minister into opening borders before it’s safe to do so.

Scott Morrison says Queensland is ignoring an earlier agreement to open to interstate travel in July.

“When we set out the three-step process together, July was the time when interstate travel was supposed to be up and running again,” he told 2GB on Thursday. 

He said there was no medical advice to support their extended closure.

“That was never the health advice, it was never the agreement. That that was something they came up with on their own.”

However, Mr Miles stood firm on the ban, saying: “We’re not going to be bullied by Scott Morrison into putting the lives of Queenslanders at risk.”

“We know that southerners want to come to Queensland for our fantastic climate, great beaches and national parks,” he said.

“We want them to come here too, but we want them to come here when it’s safe for them and safe for us.”

Dr Miles, who announced Queensland had recorded zero COVID-19 cases again overnight, said they would not open until other states had their infections under control.

The state government has previously said the borders may not open until September, but the closure is being reviewed each month.

Mr Morrison said keeping the borders shut meant tourism operators risked losing vital dollars from interstate travellers, who were already starting to book their winter holidays.

“If they leave it to announcing it in July, it means that people who might book a holiday for July will have already booked it somewhere else, and they may be booking it in New Zealand,” he said.

The state government has spent the week encouraging Queenslanders to book a winter holiday in the state’s north, and welcomed Thursday’s announcement that Qantas and Jetstar would add 62 weekly intrastate flights by the end of June.

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury Bulldogs great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after he was filmed breaching NRL's biosecurity guidelines at the club on Thursday.

Australian rules football

Crows must change culture: Andrew McLeod

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod believes the Crows need action from the top down to change the culture at the AFL club.

economy, business and finance

Foreign investments to face tough new test

The federal government is making sweeping changes to foreign investment laws designed to protect companies critical to national security.

Sharpton: 'Get your knee off our necks'

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers appeared in court over his death and protests continued across the US.