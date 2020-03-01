Qld virus fears spur new hospital measures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A beautician is in Gold Coast University Hospital after experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Qld virus fears spur new hospital measures

By Darren Cartwright

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 15:28:35

Queensland’s chief health officer expects an outbreak of coronavirus while the Palaczszuk government has vowed to keep operating theatres open over Easter as the first Australian dies from the virus. 

Jeanette Young said that anyone who had been overseas in the last two weeks and “have become unwell” should see immediately see their GP.

She said the state has already tested 2700 people who had returned from China and they had all been negative but warned that an outbreak was inevitable.

“I expect we will see an outbreak of the epidemic in Queensland,” she told reporters on Sunday.

Ms Young also said clients of a worker at a beauty salon at Australia Fair in Southport had been assessed at Gold Coast University Hospital and none of them were unwell.

She said staff at the Gold Coast salon did not also need to go into quarantine after their colleague was confirmed to have coronavirus after returning from Iran.

“None of the staff are at increased risk and do not need home quarantine,” Ms Young said.

“They didn’t have that sustained 15-minute exposure that is regarded for close contact.”

The woman returned to Australia from Iran on February 24.

“I’ve got no concerns about the people who were on the plane with that lady who returned from Iran because she was thoroughly well and she only developed full symptoms at 3pm on Thursday,” she said.

“I’m very, very comfortable that there is no risk for anyone on the plane she travelled back to Australia with.”

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said hospital theatres will remain open over weekends and during Easter to ensure they can cope with any major outbreak.

“We will be running theatres through weekends and through the regular Easter shutdown to make sure as many people get treatment as soon as possible,” Mr Miles said.

“We know that our hospitals and intensive care units will be very busy if a coronavirus outbreak occurs … particularly around our usual peak activity in flu season in the middle of the year.”

Mr Miles said two of the three patients repatriated off the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, who had tested positive for coronavirus had been discharged. 

However, a 78-year-old man who contracted the virus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died.

Western Australia’s Chief Health Officer Dr Andrew Robertson on Sunday confirmed the man died at Perth’s Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 about 10 days ago while in isolation at Howard Springs in the Northern Territory after being quarantined aboard the cruise ship and then flown out of Japan. 

Latest news

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

virus diseases

Qld virus fears spur new hospital measures

Queensland's government will keep operating theatres open on weekends and at Easter to cope with any increase in the number of people contracting coronavirus.

politics

Virus has markets on course for rough ride

World markets are set for another volatile week, gripped by the fear of a global recession as the coronavirus crisis escalates.

virus diseases

Dutton defends Iran virus travel ban

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings while foreigners coming from Iran will be banned from entering Australia.

health

Aussies advised to avoid Iran travel

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings, the Health Minister has announced.

news

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

sport

cricket

Late call on Perry for T20 crunch match

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Monday's sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand with a hip injury.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US and Taliban sign peace deal

An accord between Washington and the hardline Islamist group signed on Saturday is aimed at ending the Afghan war and the withdrawal of US and coalition troops.