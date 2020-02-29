Qld works to stop spread of coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A beautician is in Gold Coast University Hospital after experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Qld works to stop spread of coronavirus

By Shae McDonald

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 16:33:50

Queensland health authorities are working to contain the possible spread of coronavirus after a Gold Coast worker contracted the disease.

A beautician at the Hair Plus salon at Australia Fair at Southport saw up to 40 people on Thursday before she developed symptoms and went home.

She’s now in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital (GCUH).

The state’s chief medical officer Dr Jeannette Young said officials were contacting known customers, but not everyone was accounted for.

“We know that they haven’t got records of all of these clients because a lot pay by cash,” she said on Saturday.

Anyone who visited the salon from 11am on Thursday is urged to contact GCUH.

She said because most of the contact the 63-year-old had with each customer was for less than 15 minutes, the risk she had passed on the virus was “incredibly low”.

The woman, who returned to Australia from Iran on February 24, went home from work on Thursday as soon as she developed symptoms.

The total number of Australians who have contracted coronavirus now stands at 25.

Latest news

health

Aussies advised to avoid Iran travel

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings, the Health Minister has announced.

epidemic and plague

Qld works to stop spread of coronavirus

Queensland health authorities have urged anyone who visited a Gold Coast hair and beauty salon on Thursday to come forward.

epidemic and plague

Qld worker may have infected 40 customers

Up to 40 customers of a Gold Coast hair and beauty salon may have been exposed to coronavirus after a worker became the 9th Queenslander with the disease.

politics

Sick travellers told seek medical advice

Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Australia, but while COVID-19 continues to spread, the WHO has yet to declare a pandemic.

politics

Aussies need to calm coronavirus panic

Australians aren't to panic over the coronavirus with the Commonwealth activating its emergency response plan ahead of a possible global pandemic declaration.

news

health

Aussies advised to avoid Iran travel

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings, the Health Minister has announced.

sport

cricket

Aussies to chase 292 in Proteas ODI opener

A depleted South Africa have overcome an early collapse to post 7-291 in their one-day international series-opener against Australia in Paarl.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US, Taliban sign historic Afghanistan deal

Representatives of the US and the Taliban have signed a long-negotiated agreement in Qatar, marking a major step in the Afghan peace process.