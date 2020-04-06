Ekka show uncertain amid COVID-19 outbreak

The fate of the Royal Queensland Show hangs in the balance as the state government considers whether or not it will go ahead this year, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

A decision is expected on Monday about what will happen to the agriculture show known as The Ekka amid a state-wide shutdown to stem the spread of the infection.

The show is usually held in August at the Brisbane Showgrounds, which the state government has earmarked as a location for a temporary COVID-19 treatment centre for patient overflows from hospitals.

While Queensland appears to be achieving a “dramatic reduction” in new coronavirus cases the crisis is far from over, the health minister says.

Steven Miles has heaped praise on responsible Queenslanders who’ve been following orders to stay at home to prevent the kind of mass deaths seen in Europe.

But he’s disgusted with a minority that isn’t, including at least 58 people who were hit with hefty fines after attending an illegal and chaotic car rally at a Brisbane warehouse car park on Saturday night.

Police raced to break up the rally involving 150 cars in the car park in Rochedale.

Drivers and passengers scattered, with some becoming bogged when they fled across local grasslands.

Fifty-eight people were slapped with coronavirus infringement fines worth a total of $77,000, but many others who also defied the ban on mass gatherings got away.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said it was an “outrageous” and “chaotic” event, not only because of the traffic offences being committed but because of the public health risk.

Mr Miles says the vast majority of Queenslanders are doing the right thing and staying in their homes.

“It’s leading to what at this stage looks like a very dramatic reduction,” he told ABC radio on Monday.

Just nine new cases were recorded on Sunday, and 27 on Saturday. The number of new infections was down on Friday and Thursday too.

But the state’s overall tally continues to rise, and some chief health officers have warned about reading too much into the weekend figures, when fewer tests are carried out.

Mr Miles warned there was still a long way to go, although “it’s also good for people to see the progress of their own efforts” despite shocking instances of people blatantly ignoring social isolation rules meant to save lives.

Meanwhile, the Queensland Nurses Union has received complaints about some of its members being abused in public while wearing their uniforms.

Secretary Beth Mohle says she’s gobsmacked and people should remember that nurses are going to work to treat everyone, not just coronavirus patients.

“It’s just totally unacceptable. This just isn’t on,” she told the ABC on Monday, saying the union has scheduled talks on the issue with Queensland Health.

Some five people in Queensland have died from COVID-19. The latest was a 78-year-old man who died on Sunday.

He had contracted coronavirus while travelling on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

An outbreak on the ship has been linked to 622 infections and at least 11 deaths across Australia, including three in Queensland.