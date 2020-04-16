Qlders stranded after WA quarantine ends

More than 240 Queenslanders are trapped in Western Australia after their cruise on the Vasco Da Gama docked in Fremantle in late March.

Quarantine for the 242 Queenslanders ended on Saturday, but with domestic flights cancelled they remain stranded on the west coast, a spokesman for Queensland Health says.

“The WA government is trying to negotiate flights with the airlines. Their quarantine ended on Saturday but they’re still paying for their hotels and food in the meantime,” he told AAP.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said he would work to get passengers home as quickly as possible.

“We have difficult circumstances at the moment because flights have been severely interrupted and getting people out to their state of origin may take, in some cases, some days,” he said at a press conference.

“But we’ll work as quickly as we can with the airlines, other governments and those people to make sure their transition is as smooth as possible.”