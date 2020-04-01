Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland has isolated and quarantined 40,000 people amid the coronavirus emergency. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld brothel handed first COVID-19 fines

By Staff Writers

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 17:33:28

An unlicensed Queensland brothel has been slapped with the first fines for flouting the new coronavirus social distancing and quarantine regulations.

Two infringement notices were issued at the Brisbane massage parlour on Monday afternoon for failing to comply with COVID-19 public health directives.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says a person working at the Lutwyche business was fined $1334, while the business itself copped a $6672 fine.

“This related to a compliance check of licensed and unlicensed brothels we are carrying out,” she said on Tuesday.

“It’s alleged … the massage services were offered in contravention to (the coronavirus) directive.”

Two women, aged 25 and 37, will face court on June 6 on charges relating to prostitution.

In a separate incident, police tasered a man on the Gold Coast after he created a disturbance while in quarantine.

Ms Carroll said the man threatened to harm himself early on Tuesday morning at a home in Surfers Paradise.

“When police turned up they could not reason with him. It got a little more serious than that with police having to take action by way of a taser,” she said.

The man was taken to hospital for other health concerns.

Across the state, more than 40,000 orders to socially isolate or quarantine have been made as authorities work to stem the spread of coronavirus. 

An additional 55 cases of the virus were confirmed in the state overnight, bringing the total to 743 with three deaths.

Of Queensland’s cases 65 are in hospital and seven in intensive care. 

Authorities will ramp up efforts to keep track of the thousands of people ordered to either socially isolate or quarantine for 14 days, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Isolation is used to separate ill people with a communicable disease from those who are healthy, while quarantine is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Strict border restrictions will be enforced from Friday, meaning anyone wanting to enter Queensland who is not a resident must have an approved border permit or they will be turned away.

Public gatherings – including those in private homes – have been limited to just two people and police have the powers to issue fines for individuals and businesses not adhering to quarantine orders or social distancing measures.

All passengers arriving on international flights in Queensland, who are returning home or passing through, will be held in local hotels for 14 days under new quarantine measures that came into effect on the weekend.

sport

