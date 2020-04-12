Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland's infection rate has fallen to just 89 cases over the week, in a welcome development. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

health

Free kindy for 22,000 Queensland children

By Nicholas McElroy

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 14:41:37

More than 20,000 children will have free access to community kindergartens across Queensland until June.

The Queensland government will spend $17 million on the program to keep 465 centres across the state open for term 2, 2020. 

“This is great news for the 22,000 children that attend community kindergarten,” Education Minister Grace Grace told media on Sunday. 

“What this announcement means is that parents can now maintain and continue their enrolment in community kindergarten, because it will be free for term two,” she said.

She said it means roughly 2700 workers who are employed in community kindergarten centres will have work. 

The move has been welcomed by the Queensland Catholic Education Commission’s Dr Lee-Anne Perry who said it was important for young learners to have continuity and stability.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a statement about schooling for term 2 would be made on Tuesday. 

Amid reports that online learning could be relied on in term 2, Ms Palaszczuk acknowledged there were issues for internet access in some areas.

“For people who have not got the internet, they can get hard copies of the curriculum,” Ms Palaszczuk said. 

“But also we will be looking at other means that people will be able to get options to study through television networks as well.”

Queensland recorded an additional 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the state’s revised total to 983 confirmed cases.

About 72,000 tests have been conducted and 12 people remain in intensive care in Queensland hospitals. 

More than a third of Queenslanders who tested positive to COVID-19 have recovered and the rate of infection is dropping.

On Saturday a staff member from an Ipswich pharmacy at Riverlink Shopping Centre was a confirmed case of coronavirus and as a result nine fellow workers are now in quarantine.

The state was a long way from lifting restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus, Ms Palaszczuk said. 

“We’re in this for the long haul,” she said. 

“We haven’t even started the climb of the curve yet.” 

Ms Palaszczuk said it was unfortunate that the state would see more deaths because of the disease in the future. 

But she said the level of fatalities depended on the steps made to prevent the spread of the virus.

So far she said she has been “overwhelmed” by the low levels of virus transmission in the state in recent weeks. 

Despite restrictions on non-essential travel, police have issued 598 fines for breaches and intercepted 76,086 vehicles at state borders where they have turned around 1,457 vehicles.  

