Queensland's infection rate has fallen to just 89 cases over the week, in a welcome development. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

health

Free kindy for 22,000 Queensland children

By Nicholas McElroy

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 11:31:59

More than 20,000 children will have free access to community kindergartens across Queensland until June.

The Queensland government will spend $17 million on the program to keep 465 centres across the state open for term 2, 2020. 

“This is great news for the 22,000 children that attend community kindergarten,” Education Minister Grace Grace told media on Sunday. 

“What this announcement means is that parents can now maintain and continue their enrolment in community kindergarten, because it will be free for term two,” she said. 

She said it means roughly 2700 workers who are employed in community kindergarten centres will have work. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a statement about schooling for term 2 would be made on Tuesday. 

Queensland recorded an additional 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus overnight, bringing the state’s revised total to 983 confirmed cases.

About 72,000 tests have been conducted and 12 people remain in intensive care in Queensland hospitals. 

More than a third of Queenslanders who tested positive to COVID-19 have recovered and the rate of infection is dropping.

Health Minister Steven Miles raised hopes on Saturday that restrictions to stymie the spread of the virus could end.

Mr Miles says the recovery rate may be even higher as there was a lag in collecting data for those who had tested positive and were isolating at home.

The total of new cases for the past week is just 89.

“When I spoke to you last Saturday, it was 274 (for the week), the Saturday before that it had peaked at 380,” Mr Miles said.

“We have seen, in just two weeks, a very dramatic decline in the weekly average.”

Mr Miles said social distancing and non-essential travel restrictions had saved lives, heavily reduced the number of new infections and reduced the pressure on hospitals.

The Queensland government is likely to review the measures by the end of the month, including those relating to non-attendance at schools, he said.

“We did 2149 tests overnight, considering that the number positive is just nine, that is a positive testing rate of just 0.42 over the last 24 hours, incredibly low by global standards,” he said.

“That is because of our social distancing efforts, they are working. We need to keep them up.

“We said we would review the restrictions on leaving one’s home after a month and they will probably be the first to be considered as well as the restrictions on schools which, the intention is as I understand, is to make an announcement later this week,” he said.

Despite restrictions on non-essential travel, police have issued 462 fines (of $1334 each) that have raised $616,308 in revenue for the state government.

Australia in 'good place', says CMO

The chief medical officer says Australia is "in a good place" in the fight against coronavirus but the pressure must be kept up to beat the disease.

Free kindy for 22,000 Queensland children

Free access to community kindergartens till the end of June is being offered in Queensland, as the state records just 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week.

Man dies in quarantine at Melbourne hotel

A plane carrying about 112 stranded Australian and New Zealand cruise ship passengers infected with COVID-19 has landed in Melbourne from Uruguay.

Newcastle street race meet ends with fines

NSW Police have busted an illegal street-racing meet near Newcastle and issued nearly 20 fines for breaching the Public Health Order.

Christians adapt to Easter in a pandemic

As Christians celebrate this Easter, some church leaders are rising to the challenge of banned gatherings while others feel a sense of grief.

NRL wait on interstate return rules

The NRL is waiting to see what conditions it will have to comply with in other states after a letter from the NSW police commissioner green-lit its return.

US surpasses Italy for most virus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in the US has topped 20,000, surpassing Italy with the US now recording the highest number of COVID-19 deaths globally.