Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury will miss the next two rounds of the AFL due to a quad strain. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Quad strain sidelines Magpies’ Pendlebury

By Anna Harrington

July 27, 2020

2020-07-27 15:57:09

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury will miss the Magpies’ next two AFL games with a quad strain.

Pendlebury was a late withdrawal from the Magpies’ heavy loss to West Coast on Sunday after straining his quad late in the warm-up and will be sidelined for upcoming games against Fremantle and Sydney.

“It was my last kick for the warm-up session, I just felt a little pinch in my quad and had scans this morning,” Pendlebury told the club’s website on Monday.

“There’s just a little strain there so I’ll probably miss the next couple of games which is unfortunate, but I think we made the right call not to play.

“Obviously if there’s a little strain there and you continue to play it might rip into something far more significant.”

The 32-year-old has been incredibly durable, playing 21 games or more in every season bar one (2017) between 2007 and 2019.

Pendlebury’s setback is another significant blow to Collingwood’s season with Jeremy Howe (knee) and Jordan de Goey (finger) already sidelined with long-term injuries.

Collingwood are about to play four games in the space of 14 days, starting with their clash with Fremantle this Sunday. 

They will then face Sydney the following Thursday and will hope Pendlebury returns in time to face Adelaide and Melbourne.

But in a significant boost to Collingwood’s playing stocks, Steele Sidebottom will return against Fremantle after serving his four-game suspension for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

