AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
Hundreds of travellers are set to be released from mandatory quarantine in Sydney CBD hotels. Image by Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Quarantine ends for hundreds of Aussies

By AAP

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 06:28:38

Hundreds of Australian travellers being kept in mandatory quarantine in Sydney hotels are set to end their two-week confinement in time for Easter.

About 1300 people who arrived at Sydney International Airport after the clampdown on March 29 are finishing their 14-day quarantine on Saturday, NSW Police said.

They will undergo a final health check before they are allowed to leave for their homes around the country.

Police are overseeing the departures, assisted by health authorities, the Australian Defence Force and hotel staff.

Coaches will run to Sydney’s airport throughout the day, but some won’t be able to return to their home states on Saturday due to flight schedules.

“The remaining travellers are being assisted with alternate arrangements, as required,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

“The operation will run each day as returned travellers continue to complete their mandatory quarantines and depart hotels across Sydney CBD.”

The NSW health minister issued an order directing all overseas arrivals to go directly to a quarantine facility from March 29 to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

