An influx of Australians flying home to Perth is likely to push up WA's coronavirus figures. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

One new coronavirus case confirmed in WA

By AAP

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 16:12:54

The wife of a former cruise ship passenger has tested positive for coronavirus in Western Australia, but only 47 cases remain active in the state.

The 80-year-old Perth woman, whose partner travelled onboard the Costa Victoria, brings WA’s total to 550.

She is among 16 people in metropolitan hospitals, four of whom are in intensive care.

Premier Mark McGowan said only 28 of the active cases were locals.

He warned the number of COVID-19 cases in WA could spike as a result of hundreds more Australians arriving home on international flights.

Up to 90 people arrived in Perth overnight on a flight from Kuala Lumpur and are quarantining at a hotel.

An aircraft carrying 257 passengers will arrive from South Africa on Wednesday and some locals will go to Rottnest Island if they are in relatively good health, while others will stay in Perth hotels or hospital.

A flight from India is expected to arrive later this week, while an aircraft from France is understood to only be refuelling.

Mr McGowan said some travellers took time to return due to circumstances “but this has now been ongoing on for two months”.

“Maybe they couldn’t get a flight,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“But if people just stayed wherever they were on holidays or living wherever they were and didn’t come home until now … when there is a high likelihood they’ll be infected, it’s pretty annoying.

“It would have been nice if people had not gone overseas when we knew the virus was around.”

The premier also acknowledged concern about the soft re-start of public schools on Wednesday but called for co-operation.

The state government is spending $43 million increasing cleaning throughout the day, and schools are able to implement staggered starts, breaks and meal times to reduce contact.

“We’re doing a huge cleaning regime,” Mr McGowan said.

Parents have the choice to keep their children at home for remote learning for the first three weeks of term two, but Year 11 and 12 students are urged to attend class.

Education minister Sue Ellery said more than 60 per cent of students were expected to attend school.

About 1300 teaching staff will not be able to return to school due to their own health reasons, so additional staff have been brought on.

Category two elective surgery is resuming at a rate of about one-quarter the usual amount.

WA has increased its two-person gathering limit to 10.

