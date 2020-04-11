Discover Australian Associated Press

Over 1200 Australians will fly into Melbourne this weekend from South America, and be quarantined. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

health

Quarantine for new Melbourne arrivals

By Andi Yu

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 22:18:51

While Victorians remain house-bound under COVID-19 restrictions, the first group of quarantined travellers from two weeks ago will be let out on Easter Sunday.

At the same time, more than 1200 Australians trickling into Tullamarine airport this weekend from Peru, India and Uruguay will be shuttled off to hotels to start quarantine.

Victoria’s total recorded COVID-19 cases stands at 1265, with 14 deaths. 

The number of new cases on Saturday had risen by 24, compared to a rise of 13 the day before.

Of those infected authorities say 118 may have been cases of community transmission..

Chief health officer Brett Sutton has called on people not to look for loopholes in physical distancing laws and not leave the house unless for an essential outing.

While most people have heeded Dr Sutton’s advice to have a quiet Easter, multiple people have been fined over gatherings at their homes.

health

health

health

'NSW, thanks for buying us time on virus'

Options for term two in NSW schools is being considered as the state's 7.5 million people are thanked for buying health workers time to fight coronavirus.

easter

Christians adapt to Easter in a pandemic

As Christians celebrate this Easter, some church leaders are rising to the challenge of banned gatherings while others feel a sense of grief.

health

Qld's new COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Queensland has recorded just 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week while overall, more than a third of the patients have recovered, in an encouraging sign.

health

sport

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

world

epidemic and plague

Global virus death toll passes 100,000

The US is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest coronavirus toll, though the true figures around the world are believed be much higher.