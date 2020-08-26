NSW records six new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded six new COVID-19 cases including a trainee bus driver, but health authorities believe the infection risk to passengers is very low.

Of the six new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine and five are locally acquired with the source not yet identified.

These include a man and a woman in their 40s who live together in western Sydney, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s from southeastern Sydney and a woman in her 30s from Sydney.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said one of the new cases was a trainee bus driver who had limited contact with passengers while infectious.

“The risk to any passengers is very low,” Dr Chant told reporters on Wednesday.

NSW Health said two of the new cases attended City Tattersalls Fitness Centre on Pitt Street on August 19, 21 or 23. The gym has been closed for cleaning.

One case also worked at 300 George Street in the CBD on August 19, 20, 21 or 24 while infectious, while the Apple store in Broadway shopping centre was also exposed to the virus on August 22 between 3.40pm and 4.40pm.

People who attended those venues during those times are urged to be alert for symptoms.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said all 366 people who were quarantined in a Travelodge Hotel in Sydney have been relocated after it failed to comply with COVID-19 health and safety standards.

Mr Fuller said there was an escalation in complaints about the hotel’s cleanliness in the past week which prompted police to take action on Tuesday.

“They’re off the list and that’s the most important thing,” he told reporters.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the government took full responsibility for the situation.

“Look, simply at the end of the day, the buck stops with us,” he told Nine’s Today show on Wednesday.

“It’s our process, to find out what has gone wrong. The public don’t want cases to arise.”

Meanwhile, three Sydney schools were closed on Wednesday due to possible cases of students with COVID-19, the Education Department said.

Riverstone High School, Wyndham College, both in Sydney’s northwest, and Schofields Public School in the west, are being deep cleaned while coronavirus tests for the students concerned are processed.

Dr Chant said one Year 12 student had returned a positive result and would be included in Thursday’s case numbers.

One student had an “equivocal” result and will be tested again while two other students returned negative results but would be tested again for extra precaution.

HSC trial exams at Wyndham College will be rescheduled and the school is contacting students who were due to take their HSC drama performance trial on Wednesday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian reiterated that while COVID-19 case numbers have been low in recent weeks, the state was still in a battle against the virus.

“Whilst we have been doing well the last few weeks we are by far not out of the woods yet,” she told reporters on Wednesday.