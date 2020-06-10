Discover Australian Associated Press

Qld Council for Civil Liberties president Michael Cope has warned about rights during COVID-19. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Quarantine like ‘solitary confinement’

By Tracey Ferrier

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 07:14:40

Civil libertarians have raised serious concerns about Queensland’s “extreme” quarantine measures, likening them to solitary confinement.

The Queensland Council for Civil Liberties says people have reached out with troubling stories about how they were treated in coronavirus quarantine.

President Michael Cope says dignity and basic human rights must not be sacrificed in the worthy pursuit of limiting the spread of the virus.

He cited reports of travellers being loaded into packed buses with no hope of social distancing and taken to “windowless hotel rooms”.

“They are confined and subject to police guard without any opportunity for exercise.

“This seemingly excessive approach to confinement of Queenslanders is more akin to solitary confinement than a medical precaution and must be the subject of transparent scrutiny to ensure that human rights of individuals are being respected.”

The council said the state government must ensure citizens are afforded human dignity and respect whilst in quarantine.

Queensland’s land border with NSW remains closed but people are still arriving in the state.

Under current laws, Queenslanders arriving home from overseas must self-quarantine in a nominated place for 14 days.

That means a hotel or other place, as nominated by the Chief Health Officer or other authority.

Queenslanders returning from other parts of Australia must also self-quarantine for a fortnight if they’ve spent time in a declared coronavirus hotspot.

