Australians quarantined near Darwin will be flown home now that their isolation period is over. Image by Helen Orr/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Quarantine over for cruise ship evacuees

By Greg Roberts

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 19:14:10

Australians evacuated from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan will be allowed to go home on Thursday now that their 14 days in quarantine near Darwin is over.

The group of nearly 160 people will be flown on charter planes.

Among the original group from the Diamond Princess was WA man James Kwan, 78, the first Australian to die from the virus.

His wife was also infected and hospitalised.

In total 10 people tested positive to coronavirus while quarantined at the Inpex workers camp at Howard Springs.

The group are mostly aged in their 60s and 70s, but some are over 80.

The evacuees were the second group of Australians to be evacuated to the camp for quarantine after a group from the epicentre of the virus, Wuhan in China, were taken there.

The number of confirmed cases in Australia passed 40 on Wednesday including at least two cases of person-to-person transmission.

There have been at least 93,200 cases globally, with more than 80,000 in China, and more than 3200 deaths.

The federal government has flagged a plan to boost the economy, which has been damaged by the coronavirus’ impact on tourism, education and other sectors.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the Territory was facing at least a 10 per cent drop in visitation this year.

“We’ve done the right thing in helping out our fellow country people by taking in the Inpex workers village a lot of people who have been worried or scared about whether they had coronavirus or not,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“I would ask the Australian government to not forget the Northern Territory when they go to do their stimulus package.”

