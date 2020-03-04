Quarantine over for cruise ship evacuees

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australians quarantined near Darwin will be flown home now that their isolation period is over. Image by Helen Orr/AAP PHOTOS

health

Quarantine over for cruise ship evacuees

By Greg Roberts

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 19:14:10

Australians evacuated from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan will be allowed to go home on Thursday now that their 14 days in quarantine near Darwin is over.

The group of nearly 160 people will be flown on charter planes.

Among the original group from the Diamond Princess was WA man James Kwan, 78, the first Australian to die from the virus.

His wife was also infected and hospitalised.

In total 10 people tested positive to coronavirus while quarantined at the Inpex workers camp at Howard Springs.

The group are mostly aged in their 60s and 70s, but some are over 80.

The evacuees were the second group of Australians to be evacuated to the camp for quarantine after a group from the epicentre of the virus, Wuhan in China, were taken there.

The number of confirmed cases in Australia passed 40 on Wednesday including at least two cases of person-to-person transmission.

There have been at least 93,200 cases globally, with more than 80,000 in China, and more than 3200 deaths.

The federal government has flagged a plan to boost the economy, which has been damaged by the coronavirus’ impact on tourism, education and other sectors.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the Territory was facing at least a 10 per cent drop in visitation this year.

“We’ve done the right thing in helping out our fellow country people by taking in the Inpex workers village a lot of people who have been worried or scared about whether they had coronavirus or not,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

“I would ask the Australian government to not forget the Northern Territory when they go to do their stimulus package.”

Latest news

health

Quarantine over for cruise ship evacuees

The remaining Diamond Princess cruise ship coronavirus evacuees are set to go home on Thursday after spending 14 days in isolation near Darwin.

health

NSW aged care worker catches coronavirus

A coronavirus-infected staff member closely with a small number of residents at a Sydney age care facility, health authorities say.

communicable diseases

Panic over toilet paper not best response

The prime minister has urged Australians to stay calm as the number of coronavirus cases rises across the country.

health

Queensland records 11th coronavirus case

Queensland's 11th case of coronavirus is a Logan man who recently returned from Iran and is now being treated in isolation at a Brisbane hospital.

politics

Economic growth defies critics: Treasurer

The latest national accounts show growth continues to defy those who want to talk the economy down, the federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

news

health

NSW aged care worker catches coronavirus

A coronavirus-infected staff member closely with a small number of residents at a Sydney age care facility, health authorities say.

sport

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

world

health

China virus cases drop, S. Korea struggles

As new cases of the coronavirus are dropping in worst-hit China, worrisome clusters are growing in South Korea, Italy and Iran, and across the world..