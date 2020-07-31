Quarantine WA’s big risk, not borders: PM

Western Australia’s COVID-19 hotel quarantine system is again under scrutiny as the federal government continues to heap pressure on the state over its border closure.

At Clive Palmer’s court challenge to WA’s tough border stance on Wednesday, an infectious diseases expert said the blanket closure had “some benefit” but returned travellers posed the greatest risk so he was concerned three hotel security guards had contracted the disease.

Peter Collignon, who has been engaged by the Commonwealth, noted there had also been “leakage” in Melbourne’s hotel quarantine system but not in NSW.

In response, WA’s chief health officer Andy Robertson said the three breaches happened weeks or months ago, shortcomings had since been addressed and arrangements were now as good “if not better” than other states.

Premier Mark McGowan said he, too, disagreed with Professor Collignon’s criticism.

“Our quarantine system is robust and we’ve relied upon the best of advice,” Mr McGowan told reporters in Broome on Thursday.

“We have around 240 security guards in our hotels in Perth making sure that we apply the best practice possible to quarantine people from overseas and Victoria in a situation whereby they can’t spread the virus.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to keep the virus out of WA.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the court challenge “could leave Western Australia in a weaker position” if the border closure was found not to be justified by scientific evidence.

“The biggest risk to Western Australia is the hotel quarantine, as we have seen in Victoria, and we are working hand in glove with the premier there,” Mr Morrison said.

“It is the commonwealth government that, in response to the request from the West Australian premier, is providing ADF resources to bolster their hotel quarantine.”

In April, United Workers Union claimed some hotel security guards in Perth were told to remove face masks because they were “upsetting and intimidating” guests.

Many other concerns have been raised by whistleblowers.

Mr McGowan says the state will have to move to an as-yet unformulated “plan B” if the constitution-based court challenge proves successful, which the prime minister has flagged is likely.

“We’re very hopeful we’ll be successful,” the premier said.

“We’ll go to plan B if we lose. We’ll look at whatever we can do to protect people.

“As I have said repeatedly, it is just so selfish and so irresponsible of Mr Palmer, joined by the Liberal Party, trying to bring down our border.

“It’s not reflecting the will of the people.”

One new case has been recorded overnight, a man in his 50s who returned from overseas, bringing the state’s active cases to six.

There are also three historical cases who were ill between February and April.