Queen knights 100-year-old fundraiser Tom

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Captain Thomas Moore has received his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth during a ceremony in Windsor. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Queen knights 100-year-old fundraiser Tom

By Paul Childs

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 00:51:12

Queen Elizabeth has knighted Captain Tom Moore, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the coronavirus outbreak by raising 33 million pounds ($A59 million) for health workers.

The World War II veteran raised the record sum by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his birthday.

The queen honoured Moore at an investiture at Windsor Castle, using her knighting sword.

Showing self-depreciating humour, the Yorkshireman become a symbol of British endurance in the face of the adversity of the coronavirus crisis.

Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II, quipped earlier this year that having a knighthood would be funny because he would be Sir Thomas Moore – a reference to the Tudor statesman Sir Thomas More.

Latest sport

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20 in Moscow.

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Manly have held out a late Parramatta comeback to beat the Eels 22-18 in their NRL clash at Brookvale.

rugby union

Brumbies edge Waratahs in Super Rugby AU

A late try has enabled the unbeaten Brumbies to edge their Super Rugby AU clash with the Waratahs 24-23 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Australian rules football

Lions beat GWS, sit second on AFL ladder

Brisbane have recorded their first away win of the AFL season, beating GWS by 20 points at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Cats' AFL star Ablett returns to Melbourne

Star Geelong AFL forward Gary Ablett has returned home to Melbourne from Western Australia to be with his wife and son.

news

politics

Virus 'not over' despite fall in Vic cases

Australia's chief medical officer has warned the COVID-19 crisis isn't over as three deaths in Victoria bring the national coronavirus toll to 119.

sport

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20 in Moscow.

world

virus diseases

World virus tally shows normality far away

Global coronavirus cases have increased to more than 14 million as the World Health Organisation reported another single-day record of new infections.