Queen lent Beatrice dress, wedding tiara

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Princess Beatrice's wedding dress and tiara was loaned to her by the Queen. Image by AP PHOTO

imperial and royal matters

Queen lent Beatrice dress, wedding tiara

By By Taz Ali, PA

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 07:59:46

The Queen has shown an act of solidarity by loaning a vintage dress and her own wedding tiara to Princess Beatrice, a royal author says.

Two pictures released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday show Beatrice on her wedding day, one with the groom and the other the happy couple with the Queen and Prince Philip.

Beatrice, 31, wore a vintage ivory taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara that was worn by the Queen on her own wedding day in 1947. The 36-year-old groom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a morning suit.

Batrice was walked down the aisle by her father Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace confirmed but no photos of Andrew or her mother Sarah Ferguson were released.

Royal writer Penny Junor described Beatrice as “one of the innocent victims in the Prince Andrew sorry saga”, referencing the case surrounding pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his friendship with the Duke of York.

Andrew has been urged to provide information in relation to the investigation, after his friend Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in court accused of facilitating Epstein’s sexual exploitation of underage girls.

“It’s really touching that the Queen showed such solidarity with her, especially with the tiara that she herself was married in speaks volumes,” Ms Junor told PA news agency.

“I think it shows how fond her grandparents are of her, it’s really heartwarming”.

Beatrice married the Italian property tycoon in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The vintage dress was remodelled and fitted by the Queen’s senior dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin, Buckingham Palace said.

It appears to be a modified version of the dress the Queen wore to the world premier of Lawrence Of Arabia at the Odeon Leicester Square in December 1962.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told PA: “I think it’s a tremendous compliment to Beatrice and the whole York family that the Queen would lend one of her vintage dresses.

“It’s charming, something mothers and daughters do.

“It says a lot more than anything that this has happened.”

