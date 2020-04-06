Queen to address UK on COVID-19 crisis

The Queen will address the British public in a message to be broadcast by national television channels to thank healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus crisis on the frontline.

“Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast,” Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

The Queen has already recorded a message on Britain’s efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, the BBC reported. It is to be broadcast at 8pm on Sunday in the UK (0500 Monday AEST).

Britain has now recorded 708 new deaths from coronavirus and a total of 4313 people have now died in the UK.

In a press briefing on Saturday, cabinet minister Michael Gove said that a five-year-old with underlying health conditions was among those who had died.

According to extracts released by Buckingham Palace the Queen will say: “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge”.

“And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any.

“That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow feeling still characterise this country.

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time.

“A time of disruption in the life of our country — a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.”