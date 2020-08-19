Discover Australian Associated Press

The Queensland government has started stockpiling extra personal protective equipment. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queensland stockpiles PPE amid virus scare

By Sophie Moore

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 13:26:26

Three residents of a Sunshine Coast aged care home have tested negative for COVID-19 following an infection scare as Queensland stockpiles more personal protective equipment to safeguard against future outbreaks.

Immanuel Gardens residential facility in Buderim partially closed its doors to visitors on Monday after four residents developed “respiratory symptoms”.

Three returned a negative result while a fourth person was still waiting to be cleared, the Lutheran Services facility said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the aged care home reported affected residents remained in isolation and would be closely monitored.

“We will remain in close contact with family members of the residents throughout this time.”

Sections of the complex known as The Terrace are shut, but residents in The View area can still receive visitors.

Queensland’s chief health officer Jeanette Young was confident the fourth test would also show no infection as the resident had not developed further symptoms.

“It’s very, very good to see what the aged care facility did, that they went ahead and tested those four people,” Dr Young said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced no new infections were detected overnight as the state hit 29 days without a community transmission.

Just seven cases remain active with more than 7000 virus tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Speaking from a warehouse in southwest Brisbane, Ms Palaszczuk said the state had stockpiled about 120 million pieces of PPE.

“We have 900 days worth of surgical masks, 200 days worth of surgical gowns and 300 days worth of gloves on hand,” she told reporters.

From early September, the facility – in the premier’s electorate of Inara – will expand to 15,500 square metres, capable of housing about 180 million pieces of PPE. 

Most of the stock has come from overseas but the government hopes future needs can be filled by local manufacturers.

“I want to see Queensland to have the capacity also to produce some of the equipment here,” she said.

