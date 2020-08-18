Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Queensland police have turned around 594 people at the border. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

QLD to stay shut until no local infections

By Sophie Moore

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 15:29:00

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has no intention of re-opening Queensland until there are no community coronavirus cases south of the border, as her government pushes to host the AFL grand final.

The state’s hard border lockdown would remain as long as local infections continued in NSW and Victoria, Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday.

“I think we’re going to continue to see restrictions in Victoria up until Christmas time,” she added.

“That’s very unfortunate for people living there but it’s a serious situation.”

Queensland recorded no new coronavirus cases on Monday and has eight active cases remaining.

Ms Palaszczuk is counting on the state’s month of no locally-acquired infections to entice the AFL to bring the 2020 grand final north.

Queensland has hosted the bulk of the competition and close talks with the game’s national body are ongoing behind the scenes.

“I’d hope that people living in Victoria would also support Queensland,” she said.

The AFL is yet to announce the move but is expected to make a decision shortly.

The premier says she understands it’s a tough choice to deprive Melbourne of its big day.

“Lets face it, (the grand final) has never left Victoria but Queensland does stand ready, willing and able to host.”

Police had a busy royal show long-weekend in the state’s southeast with 132 flights delivering 7270 arrivals, 740 of whom have gone into mandatory quarantine.

On the roads, officers stopped 8601 vehicles at the border, turning around 594 and ordering 27 people into quarantine.

Only 14 on-the-spot fines were issued including nine false declarations from people trying to cross the border, and one border breach. 

Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said people were peddling a raft of reasons for trying to enter the state.

“These are all people driving into our state without the proper exemption. Fortunately our officers are being vigilant.”

Mr Gollschewski said he was still seeing a lack of social distancing at some venues and urged people to take the health measures seriously.

Latest sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

rugby league

NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

A pub lunch has turned costly for Brisbane with the NRL fining the club and 10 players a total of $140,000 for breaching biosecurity protocols.

cricket

Mental health key in COVID comeback: Finch

National captain Aaron Finch says Cricket Australia has a heightened focus on the mental health of players as they prepare to enter a UK biosecurity bubble.

Australian rules football

Shaw leaps to GWS coach's defence

Heath Shaw still believes Leon Cameron can lead Greater Western Sydney to this year's AFL premiership but admits there is plenty of work to do.

soccer

Euro base would help Matildas: Montemurro

Leading women's coach Joe Montemurro says the Matildas would benefit from having a base in Europe, with the majority of Australia's top players now based there.

news

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

world

terrorism

Victims to confront Tarrant at sentencing

At least 66 victims will give impact statements in next week's sentencing of the Christchurch mosques terrorist.