QLD to stay shut until no local infections

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has no intention of re-opening Queensland until there are no community coronavirus cases south of the border, as her government pushes to host the AFL grand final.

The state’s hard border lockdown would remain as long as local infections continued in NSW and Victoria, Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday.

“I think we’re going to continue to see restrictions in Victoria up until Christmas time,” she added.

“That’s very unfortunate for people living there but it’s a serious situation.”

Queensland recorded no new coronavirus cases on Monday and has eight active cases remaining.

Ms Palaszczuk is counting on the state’s month of no locally-acquired infections to entice the AFL to bring the 2020 grand final north.

Queensland has hosted the bulk of the competition and close talks with the game’s national body are ongoing behind the scenes.

“I’d hope that people living in Victoria would also support Queensland,” she said.

The AFL is yet to announce the move but is expected to make a decision shortly.

The premier says she understands it’s a tough choice to deprive Melbourne of its big day.

“Lets face it, (the grand final) has never left Victoria but Queensland does stand ready, willing and able to host.”

Police had a busy royal show long-weekend in the state’s southeast with 132 flights delivering 7270 arrivals, 740 of whom have gone into mandatory quarantine.

On the roads, officers stopped 8601 vehicles at the border, turning around 594 and ordering 27 people into quarantine.

Only 14 on-the-spot fines were issued including nine false declarations from people trying to cross the border, and one border breach.

Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said people were peddling a raft of reasons for trying to enter the state.

“These are all people driving into our state without the proper exemption. Fortunately our officers are being vigilant.”

Mr Gollschewski said he was still seeing a lack of social distancing at some venues and urged people to take the health measures seriously.