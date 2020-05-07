Qld courts inundated by domestic violence

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Magistrates and paramedics are reporting a rise in domestic violence cases due to COVID-19 lockdown. Image by Regi Varghese/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld courts inundated by domestic violence

By Sonia Kohlbacher and Darren Cartwright

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 17:36:53

Increased financial stress, higher alcohol consumption and being forced to stay home has led to a surge in domestic and family violence, Queensland officials say. 

Magistrates have been inundated with cases of domestic and family violence in their courtrooms, and paramedics are getting more calls for help. 

The crisis has pushed the state government to hold an online domestic violence summit on Wednesday with stakeholders and advocates to assess where funding should be directed in the future. 

“I’ve been disturbed to hear from our emergency department staff that the reduction in sporting injuries and road trauma has been partially offset by trauma caused by domestic and family violence,” Health Minister Steven Miles said. 

“Anything we can do to address this increase in domestic and family violence during the pandemic is really important.”

Service providers had reported a dramatic increase in the brutality and severity of attacks on women and children, Minister for Women Di Farmer told reporters. 

“If you are a victim of domestic and family violence, life is already incredibly challenging,” she said. 

“With the advent of COVID-19, those challenges have increased dramatically. 

“If you are a victim you are probably now at home 24 hours a day with a perpetrator who is watching your every move, so your ability to call for help, your ability to escape is severely limited.”

She said financial loss, cabin fever, a widespread rise in anxiety and a 70 per cent increase in alcohol consumption could push violent perpetrators over the edge.

There were no new diagnoses of the virus overnight and just 52 Queenslanders who have it are still sick. 

Officials will meet with hospitality and tourism industry representatives on Thursday to kickstart their way out of an economic crisis. 

Department retail giant Myer will re-open five of its Queensland stores from Friday, after closing all of its Australian outlets and standing down about 10,000 staff without pay on March 29. 

Those to open are at Chermside, Carindale, North Lakes, Townsville and Toowoomba.

The reopening of Myer stores is in time for the second weekend of the easing of stay-at-home restrictions, with Queensland recording yet another day of zero coronavirus cases.

The state’s tally remains steady at 1043 with just 52 active cases.

Latest sport

rugby league

ARLC revise flu shot waiver for players

The ARL Commission has revised their vaccination waiver to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot but will be banned if they don't sign.

rugby league

NRL players banned from Mother's Day visit

NRL players not living with their parents will be unable to visit family on Mother's Day under the league's biosecurity measures.

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs prepare for AFL away games

South Australia and Western Australia's clubs could resume the AFL season with long runs of interstate games because of the two states' border restrictions.

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

rugby union

Clarke fills RA CEO post after Wiggs walks

Former Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies boss Rob Clarke has been announced as Rugby Australia's interim CEO, hours after board member Peter Wiggs resigned.

news

epidemic and plague

Adviser to oversee virus-hit NSW aged home

Anglicare has agreed to new conditions set out by federal authorities regarding the COVID-19 outbreak at Newmarch House, with an external adviser appointed.

sport

rugby league

ARLC revise flu shot waiver for players

The ARL Commission has revised their vaccination waiver to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot but will be banned if they don't sign.

world

virus diseases

China opposes politicising virus

China says it opposes attempts by the United States and some other countries to politicise the coronavirus pandemic and attack Beijing.