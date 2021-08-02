FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says more cases of COVID-19 are inevitable in Queensland Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Queensland outbreak expected to grow

By AAP

August 2, 2021

2021-08-02 19:54:40

Queensland is bracing for more coronavirus cases as authorities warn the situation will continue to escalate with concern centred on two schools that have recorded positive cases.

The state is grappling with the most serious threat it has faced since the start of the pandemic after 13 new cases were recorded on Monday, the highest daily total in almost a year.

A snap three-day lockdown impacting millions of people, which was due to end on Tuesday, has been extended by five days to at least 4pm on Sunday.

There are now several high-risk exposure sites including six schools and public transport routes.

Two schools, Ironside State school and Indooroopilly State High School, are of particular concern after several students returned positive tests.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young warned she’s expecting “a lot” of new cases in coming days due to new infections being found in unvaccinated children who are more likely to pass the virus on.

She urged every Queenslander, regardless of where they live, to get tested at the first hint of any symptoms.

The state government has announced support payments of $5000 for small and medium businesses hit by the lockdown, as Acting Premier Steven Miles warned employers not to misrepresent people as essential workers when they were not.

Health authorities say there are no plans to lift any aspect of the lockdown early.

