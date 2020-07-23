Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland police are hunting more than 180 people who vanished from self-quarantine. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queensland police hunt quarantine dodgers

By Tiffanie Turnbull and Darren Cartwright

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 16:41:33

One of Queensland’s top police officers has contradicted the state’s premier by saying COVID-19 self-quarantine absconders may indeed pose a threat to the community.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski says 185 people have vanished from self-isolation in the past three months, and some of those within the last week.

However, earlier on Wednesday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said all of the quarantine absconders had disappeared in April.

She said the length of time since their disappearance meant they were not a concern regarding community transmission.

Dep Comm Gollschewski said that was incorrect.

“A number of them are over a period where any risk has passed, we’ve had some since the third of July but only a few and it was running at about two per day before that,” he told reporters.

He said mandatory hotel quarantine for interstate arrivals from declared hotspots had shut down the number of absconders.

However it was problematic if people provided false identification and information at the border.

Since April, police conducting compliance checks have found 387 people were not where they said they would be.

A number of them had left the state or had a legitimate change of address, while 185 people have yet to be located and 25 were under investigation for leaving their designated place of self-quarantine.

Police have also found and fined 35 people $1334 for breaching the rules.

Dep Comm Gollschewski said the breaches all related to self-isolation and no one had breached mandatory hotel detention.

Authorities said the outstanding absconders would be fined when caught.

Queensland has taken strict measures to control its borders which only reopened earlier this month.

Those from COVID-19 hotspots, which include large areas of Victoria and some parts of NSW, are either being turned away at the border or directed to mandatory hotel quarantine.

However, before the rules changed in July, travellers were permitted to quarantine at an address they chose.

State police union boss Ian Leavers said those flouting the rules should cop more than a fine.

“I don’t envisage a task force chasing after these people (but) should we catch up with them, let’s deport them back to NSW,” he told ABC Radio Brisbane on Wednesday.

“Get rid of them, they shouldn’t be here, it’s unacceptable.”

