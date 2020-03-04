Discover Australian Associated Press

Jeannette Young said authorities are trying to reach people who had close contact with the man. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

health

Queensland records 11th coronavirus case

By Michael Doyle

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 21:11:18

Queensland officials are desperately trying to track down plane passengers who sat near a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the 26-year-old Logan man was already unwell when he boarded a plane in Iran, bound for Brisbane.

He is the 11th person in Queensland to have been diagnosed with the illness.

Dr Young said they have already been in touch with nine people who had close contact with the man but were trying to locate passengers on the plane that were seated in front of, behind and beside him.

The man is in isolation in the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition.

The patient is Queensland’s second confirmed case in two days after a 20-year-old Chinese student was diagnosed on Monday.

The University of Queensland student arrived in Australia on February 23 after spending 14 days in Dubai to bypass Australia’s China travel ban.

He fell ill two days later, but waited five more days before seeking medical help.

He remains isolated in a Brisbane hospital.

His housemate was also put in isolation while he waited for his test results but Queensland Health on Wednesday night confirmed he does not have COVID-19. 

He will return home to self quarantine for 14 days because of his close contact with the 20-year-old Chinese student. 

A 63-year-old woman with the virus is also still isolation, in the Gold Coast University Hospital. 

The other eight patients have recovered, and have been cleared and discharged from hospital.

health

