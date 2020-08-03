Discover Australian Associated Press

Tests have been conducted at a Brisbane nursing home where a worker tested positive to COVID-19. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queensland virus case infectious on flight

By AAP

August 3, 2020

2020-08-03 14:20:43

A young consular staff member who tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland was infectious on a domestic flight after returning from overseas. 

The man, who is in quarantine, was the state’s only confirmed case on Sunday from more than 13,700 tests over 24 hours. 

He flew into Maroochydore from Sydney on Friday on Jetstar flight JQ790.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the man, in his 20s, was infectious on the flight and health authorities are tracing people who sat near him.

The man was allowed to take the domestic flight and quarantine at home as part of a select group of exemptions, Dr Young said. 

“He did everything that he should have done … but it does mean that this is a risk,” she added. 

There are 13 active COVID-19 cases in Queensland and people are being warned to remain cautious.

“We are very comfortable with the figures overnight, but that next week is very crucial,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“We are in a little bit of uncharted waters at the moment.”

The state government has tightened restrictions on aged care homes in southeast Queensland as a precaution.

Visitors will no longer be allowed at facilities in Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redland, the Gold Coast and the Scenic Rim, with exemptions for end-of-life.

Meanwhile, 104 residents at a Brisbane nursing home have returned negative test results.

It was confirmed on Saturday a woman who works at the Bolton Clarke aged care facility at suburban Pinjarra Hills had tested positive.

One resident was unable to be tested but Dr Young said there was no cause for concern. 

The resident will be quarantined for a fortnight and monitored, she said. 

The home had been locked down after the worker’s husband tested positive on Friday.

He is believed to have contracted the virus at Sunnybank’s Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant, which was attended by an infected woman who allegedly failed to declare a recent visit to Melbourne when returning to Queensland.

She is one of three women – two of whom have tested positive – charged with fraud and lying to health officials.

