Some 105 tests have been conducted at a Brisbane nursing home where a worker tested positive. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

Queensland records one new virus case

By AAP

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 10:44:32

Queensland has confirmed one new coronavirus case of a man in his 20s now in quarantine and who recently returned from overseas. 

He flew into Maroochydore from Sydney on July 31 on a Jetstar flight, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Sunday. 

Health authorities are trying to trace people who sat near him on flight JQ790.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 105 tests had been conducted at a Brisbane nursing home where a worker tested positive. 

Of those tests, 104 have returned negative results.  

“This is wonderful news. I want to assure everyone we’re doing everything possible to keep your loved ones safe during this time,” she told reporters.

It was confirmed on Saturday a woman who works at the Bolton Clarke aged care facility at Pinjarra Hills in Brisbane’s west had tested positive.

The facility had already been locked down after the woman’s husband tested positive on Friday.

The woman’s husband is believed to have contracted the virus at Sunnybank’s Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant on July 23.

The venue was attended by an infected woman who allegedly failed to declare a recent visit to virus-hit Melbourne when returning to Queensland.

She is one of three women – two of whom have tested positive – charged with fraud and lying to health officials.

There are 13 active COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

